Robert F. Pierce Jr, 80, of Onida, SD, died peacefully at the Oahe Manor in Gettysburg, SD, on Friday, January 13, 2023.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 20th, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Onida, with visitation for one hour prior. Bob’s place of rest will be the Onida Cemetery and he will be buried with full military honors. The service can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Bob was born on September 14, 1942, the only child of Robert F. and Bertha “Frances” (Ra Due) Pierce in Onida. He grew up in Agar, SD, until 1947, when they moved to the family farm in west Sully County. Bob’s great-grandpa George Pierce homesteaded there in 1886. Bob attended Garner and Hartford country schools, where his mom was the teacher. He later went to Onida High School, graduating in 1960. He attended college at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota. After graduation, he came home and worked for various farmers. He entered the United States Marine Corp on March 21, 1966, and shipped off to Treasure Island, San Francisco, CA. Upon his return, he worked on the family farm. They raised hogs and were known as Pierce Pork. He also eventually raised cattle and farmed. After retirement he went to work farming for Stewarts.
Bob, or “Bobby P” as he was known by relatives, was an avid toy tractor collector. Over the years he acquired hundreds of them. He served the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association (NOAA) for 52 years as a weather recorder; earning the Dick Hagemeyer Award as well as the John Campanius Holm Award. Bob was also awarded the Sully County Friend of the Fair Award in 2018 and will be remembered for bringing the cow to make the patty for the Legion’s annual cow patty bingo at the fair. Bob was a member of Sully Post #79 American Legion and served on the honor guard for many years, a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, and the Onida Jaycees. He sponsored and bowled on the Pierce Porker’s bowling team for many years.
Greeting him at Heaven’s gate are his parents, Bob and Frances Pierce.
Bob is survived by his cousins: Helen Phares Bright, Myron (Madelyn) Phares, Larry Marshall, Diane Holte, Mark Marshall, Roger Currier, Ron Olson, and Jackie Conley. He is also survived by close friend Gene Weischedel (Deb).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Sully County Fair Board: PO Box 94, Onida, SD 57564.
