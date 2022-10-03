Robert L. Huckins

Robert L. Huckins, 97, of Pierre, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Feigum Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, October 7, 2022, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ. Service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. MST (3:30 p.m. CST) at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD.

