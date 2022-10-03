Robert L. Huckins, 97, of Pierre, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Feigum Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, October 7, 2022, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ. Service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. MST (3:30 p.m. CST) at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD.
Robert Lyle Huckins was the 7th of 9 children born to Joseph and Gina (Swanson) Huckins on August 25, 1925, on the family farm in Pine Ridge County, Nebraska, just north of Hay Springs. He attended country school and graduated from high school in Clinton, Nebraska.
Soon after graduation. Robert enlisted in the Army proudly serving his country during WWII. He was a radiosonde operator and was proficient in all forms of coding, i.e.International Morse Code. He later joined the U.S. Air Force/Army reserves during the Korean War. A lifelong member of the American Legion, in 2019 Robert was recognized by the Pierre Legion Post for 75 years of continuous membership.
After his military service, Robert worked as a surveyor often enjoying the solitude of the prairie and the Sandhills where he was serenaded by the call of the Curlew. It was through his surveying that he eventually traveled and stayed in Dupree, South Dakota, where he met Beverly Jean Lawrence. In 1951, they married and together raised 7 children.
Robert studied pre-engineering at Nebraska State College, Chadron. After he and Beverly were married. They continued their studies at Iowa State Teachers College (UNI), Cedar Falls, graduating in 1953 with a BA degree in Business Education with minors in Chemistry and Mathematics. In 1962, Robert received his MA degree in Counseling and Guidance from UNI. Robert continued his graduate studies in School Administration at SDSU and Administrators of Pupil Personnel Services and Behavioral Medicine at Harvard. In 1968, he became a candidate for Doctoral Study in Special Education at the University of Arizona, Tucson.
Robert lived a life of service and faith. He was a lifelong educator beginning his career as a teacher and principal in Dupree Public Schools In 1959, he moved to Todd County School District, Mission, SD, where he became the first Guidance Counselor in the State of South Dakota. He established the first classroom for children with special needs as well as the first school guidance counseling services in the state. Robert was a National Certified School Psychologist.
In 1963, Robert moved his family to Pierre where he became Director of Pupil Personnel Services. After retiring from State employment, Robert worked as Director/Psychologist for Aberdeen Area Special Education Unit providing service to 15 Native American tribes in SD, ND, and NE. He later continued working in private practice as a school psychologist and education consultant to several reservation area schools until retiring in his 80s.
A family man and great storyteller, Robert had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh. He loved to play the guitar, mandolin, harmonica, and sing. Music filled the house as he could be heard making the rounds at bedtime, playing and singing for each of his kids. Red River Valley, Strawberry Roan, On Top of Old Smokey, and Wildwood Flower were some of our special lullabies. He enjoyed classic country music and sharing stories about growing up on the farm in the Sandhills of Nebraska. And you should know that a wheel on a stick will get you down the road for a piece of candy.
Robert felt the outdoors and it spoke to him. He would often be seen walking the trails on La Framboise and knew every inch of every trail like the back of his hand — the unofficial Ambassador of La Framboise Island.
Robert is survived by his younger sister, Violet Coon, and his children Ellen (Lonnie) Landrum, Scott (Pam) Huckins, Kathy (Charlie) Schock, Brian Huckins, Marc Huckins, Kent Huckins, and Mary (Robb Heaton) Huckins. Also grieving the loss of their grandfather are 16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by Beverly, his wife of 70 years, his parents, one sister, Goldie Smith, and 6 brothers, John, Ruben, Earl, William, Joe, and Frank.
Truly one of a kind, all who met Robert were touched by his wisdom, his stories, and his kind and gentle spirit. In his words, with a smile on his face, he said “Tell them I passed on to a different place with a sense of humor.”
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his name. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
