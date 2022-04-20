Robert ‘Mal’ Hinckley
Robert “Mal” Hinckley passed away on April 16th, Good Friday, at his home in Pierre, SD at the age of 82. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 at Faith Lutheran Church, Pierre, SD. Funeral services will be Friday, April 22nd at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church. He will be laid to rest at the Riverside Cemetery, Pierre, SD. For those unable to attend the services they will be live-streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Robert was born on February 10, 1940, to William and Grace Hinckley at their home in Potter County, SD. He attended first through eighth grade at North Lowell Rural School. Robert then attended freshman through junior high school at Gettysburg High School in Gettysburg, SD. Robert graduated from Clover Park High School, Lakewood Center, WA and attended automotive mechanic trade school also at Clover Park High School. He took further college education through SDSU and USD in later years.
Robert began a musical career at age 9 when he began accordion lessons at Taylor Music in Aberdeen, SD. He entertained many functions locally in Gettysburg, Hoven, Selby, and Lowry, SD. Robert won the Snow Queen Contest in Gettysburg, SD, and finalized his career with the Snow Queen Contest in Aberdeen taking second place for the state. Robert began a secondary career in providing dance music starting with his first dance performance in Potter County, SD in 1951. He continued his musical career for the next 70 years playing multiple instruments in several dance bands including performing overseas when in the Navy Seabees. He performed most notably for the Thailand/Laotian government on an island celebration of the 2 counties in the Mekong river in 1963. Robert played for 19 years with the Standbys out of Pierre, SD, playing 2-4 weekends per month.
Robert joined the U.S. Navy in 1962 and became a Heavy Equipment Operator in the Navy Seabees. He served in that capacity in Thailand, Laos, South Vietnam, Okinawa, Japan, Hawaii, Alaska, Florida, Virginia, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and Puerto Rico. He received an honorable discharge after 4½ years of service.
After military service, Robert returned to South Dakota and worked for SD State Highway Department for 11 years. He then began employment as a Certified Chemical Dependency counselor working at River Park Center in Pierre, SD, Capital Area Counseling Service, Pierre, SD, and finishing full-time CD counseling at the SD State Women’s Prison in Pierre, SD. Robert was a sensitive and caring person who let his clients know they were important and that they could change.
Robert served on the Chemical Dependency Counselors Certification Board for 10 years as Secretary/Treasurer and as Oral Evaluator for state testing and certification of CD Counselors. Robert continued in the field as a Consultant to Main Gate Counseling Service in Winner, SD for 6 years.
Robert met Bernadine at a dance in Lebanon, SD, in August 1960. They married on October 6, 1962, at Christ Lutheran Church in Lebanon, SD. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Bernadine (Umiker) Hinckley. Robert and Bernadine have 2 children, Robert Jr. (Lindy) and Tonya (Bill) Dunn, 7 grandchildren, Christian (Becca) Hinckley; Hallie Dunn; Hanna (fiancé, Ben Gillogly) Dunn; Liberty Hinckley; Justus Hinckley; Kendall and Amelia Jones. Robert is thankful for his loving wife and family, a life of many friends, outstanding experiences, and faith in Christ.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, William and Grace Hinckley, sisters, Amybelle Fife; Janice Rowe; Nina Haag, brothers, Parker; Philip; Chad, and nephew Bill Hinckley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to LCMS Joint Seminary Fund: 1333 South Kirkwood Road, St. Louis, MO, 63122.
