Robert Terrence Mullally, 76, of Albuquerque, NM, formerly of Rapid City, died peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, with his children by his side.
He was born on Sept. 21, 1943, in Pierre, SD to Edward and Katherine (Robinson) Mullally.
Bob attended school both in Pierre and Rapid City, graduating from T. F. Riggs High School in Pierre, SD in 1962. He then went on to graduate from The University of South Dakota with a degree in Political Science. Upon graduation, he became Grants Coordinator for USD until 1971, when he was appointed by Governor Richard Kneip as Director of Personnel for the State of SD. He continued his career in the Human Resources field as Personnel Director for the City of Salt Lake City, the State of Utah, GTE Corporation in Salt Lake City and, finally, as Personnel Director for the City of Rapid City.
In 1969, he married his college sweetheart Barbara Larson. From that twenty year union, he was blessed with two children. A daughter, Teresa, and a son, Mason, both of whom he loved dearly and, as he always said, were the two greatest accomplishments of his life.
Bob enjoyed life and had many interests. Foremost was his interest in politics and keeping abreast of current affairs. He loved to watch movies and to gain knowledge reading good books. He also enjoyed traveling and riding his motorcycle across the U.S.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Teresa (Duane) Nestor, Rapid City, SD; son, Mason (Lisa Langell) Mullally, Scottsdale, AZ; children's mother, Barbara Mullally, Rapid City, SD; brother, Mike (Maria) Mullally, Key Biscayne, FL; sister, Kathie (Bill) Cink, Cedar Rapids, IA; several nieces, a nephew and cousins, Greg and Terrence Mullally, Stockton, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Katherine and his nephew, Matthew Mullally.
A memorial has been established by the family. Friends may sign his online guest register at www.osheimschmidt.com.
A Gathering of Family and Friends for the opportunity to share stories of Bob will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
A private family burial will be held at a later date.
