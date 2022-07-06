Robert W. Leach, 75, of Groton, SD, formerly of Pierre, SD, passed away July 3, 2022, at Avantara Nursing Home in Groton.
Robert’s wishes were to be cremated, with no formal services being held.
Robert W. Leach was born July 10, 1946 to Lloyd and Erma (McFarland) Leach in Pierre, SD. He was raised there and attended Riggs High School. Robert married Diann Klinger of Pierre July 20, 1964. From this union, two children were born, Sally and Nancy.
Robert was employed at Harding Motors in the parts department in Pierre. In 1986 Robert and his wife moved to Redfield, SD. He was employed at the Ford Garage Dealership for several years. They later returned to Pierre and he worked for Zander’s Auto Parts Store, and also part-time at Walmart.
Robert was forced to retire one year ago due to ill health. He resided in Pierre until moving to Avantara Nursing Home.
Robert enjoyed car racing, and working on cars. He also enjoyed fishing.
Grateful for having shared Robert’s life are his wife, Diann; daughters: Sally (Merrell) Ness of Claremont, SD; Nancy Bradley of Fulshear, TX; brothers: Paul (Dorothy) Leach of Rapid City; Roy (Joyce) Leach of Portland, OR; Ralph Leach of Glendale, AZ; sister: Myrtle Pacilli of Peoria, AZ; grandchildren: Jenna Bradley; and Jerome (Samantha) Akin; and great-grandchild, Abel Akin.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, one infant son David Allen, and infant brother Donald.
