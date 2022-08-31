Rod Bowar

Funeral services for Rod J. Bowar, 60, of Kennebec, SD, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Lyman Gardens in Presho, SD, with burial in the Kennebec Cemetery at Kennebec, SD. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. with an 8 p.m. prayer service at the Kennebec Gymnasium in Kennebec, SD.

