Rodney Clarence Mednansky was born in Kadoka, SD, August 30, 1943, to Clarence & Juanita ‘May’ (Shouldis) Mednansky. Per his wishes, there will be no services.

Rodney married Oleta Wooden Knife in Pierre on July 25, 1966. Three boys joined the Mednansky Family: Justin Rodney, Richard Lee and Duane Edward.

Rodney attended White River School into the 9th grade. From then on he learned from his experiences. He could calculate figures like a mathematician. In his lifetime he worked for Adrian & England ranches, worked for Rosebud Housing Authority, was a janitor at the White River School. Rodney was a rancher at heart and started his own ranch in the 1970s.

He was an avid Canasta player, loved his handheld Solitaire games, cigarettes, casinos and black coffee. He enjoyed family times and working with his sons.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Oleta, sons Justin (Dena), Richard (Pegi) and Duane from White River, grandchildren Bailey, Sage, ShaRissa, Ashton, Logan and Taylor Mednansky, great Granddaughters Paisley and Tatum Leader Charge, sister Janice, brothers-in-law Ed Burnette, Ansel (Teresa), John (Kris), Erroll (Cindy), Scott Wooden Knife, sisters-in-law Bertha (Leroy) Morrison, Ruth and Mary Lou Wooden Knife.

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, sister Audrey Burnette, brothers-in-law Harold, sisters-in-laws Shirley, Erna and Edna Wooden Knife, Floy Drake, as well as many special uncles and aunts.

