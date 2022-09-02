Rodney Frazier

Rodney J. Frazier, 81, of Pierre died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Pierre on Thursday, September 1st. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6th, at Isburg Funeral Chapel with a visitation one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow the services at the Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Rodney was born on April 18th, 1941, to Donald and Martha (Smithers) Frazier in Des Moines, IA. After Rodney was born the family moved to a farm near Miller, SD, where he attended country school until the family moved to Pierre. Rodney finished his schooling in Pierre and was part of the first graduating class of T.F. Riggs in 1959. Immediately following his graduation, he enlisted into the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1965.
On March 16th, 1963, Rodney married the love of his life, Margaret Elaine Schilling, at the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Pierre. To this union three children were born: Susan, Richard and Brenda. Soon after Rodney and Margaret were married, he started his career with the South Dakota Department of Transportation where he worked for the next 35 years until his retirement in 1999.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, tinkering in his garage and going to auctions. He knew many people in the community and loved to visit with anyone he knew. He was a very selfless person and lived his life to help others in need. He would always step up and help anyone in need. His pride and joy were his children and grandchildren. After the loss of Margaret in 2017, his main focus became his daughter Susan, the two were inseparable.
Rodney is survived by his son Richard (Debbie) Frazier of Winner, daughters Brenda (Tim) Big Eagle of Sioux Falls and Susan Frazier of Pierre. He is also survived by one brother Donald Frazier, brother-in-law William Schilling, six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, numerous nieces and nephews and many close family friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret, parents Donald and Martha, brother Roger, mother and father-in-law Richard and Elizabeth Schilling, one brother-in-law and several sisters-in-laws.
