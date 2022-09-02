Rodney Frazier

Rodney J. Frazier, 81, of Pierre died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Pierre on Thursday, September 1st. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6th, at Isburg Funeral Chapel with a visitation one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow the services at the Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

