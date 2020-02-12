Roger A. Hill, 76
Roger A. Hill, was born Tuesday, December 14, 1943, to Howard and Christine Hill in their home near Springfield, Bon Homme County, South Dakota. He died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the age of 76, due to complications from pneumonia and heart condition.
Roger graduated from Avon High School May 23, 1961, and joined the US Army a week after he turned 18, in December of 1961. He attended training in Fort Knox and Fort Belvoir as a 762.1 Parts supply and Engineer parts specialist assigned to 5th Maint BN. Roger was Honorably Discharged as an E4 in November 1967, recipient of the Good Conduct Medal. In later years, Roger could be counted upon to tell stories of his time stationed in Korea, Vietnam and stateside (Colorado).
Upon discharge, Roger worked road construction, viewing the country. In 1975 Roger met Emily Townsend of Newcastle, WY, and they married in 1976. Six children were born to this union. Roger and Emily later divorced.
Roger continued working road construction his entire life, but was also a talented mechanic and could be pressed into carpentry or truck driving if needed. Additionally, he enjoyed fishing and working on vehicles with his children. His biggest pastime in recent years was people watching, spending time with his grandchildren and telling stories about people he met, things he’d seen and experienced through his travels.
Thankful for having shared his life are his ex-wife Emily Townsend-Hill; children: Samantha Twiford (James Krein) of Wheatland WY, Roger Jr (Jennifer) and Dustin (Nicole) from Rapid City SD, Corbin (deceased), Gypsie Salathe (Jamie) of Harrold SD and Chancey Stickler (Jerry) of Lexington, OK; 11 grandchildren; siblings: Ruth Ann (deceased) and Ronald Mount, Elaine and Kenneth (deceased) Sorenson, Jane and Jim (deceased) Stimpson, Betty Vogel, Jim and Bernie Hill, Doug and Maxine Hill, Della and Brian Davidson.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; two infant sisters; brother Donald Howard; sisters Sandra Kay and Ruth Ann and his son Corbin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Goglin Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements: Visitation 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton, SD. Funeral 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton, SD. Burial 2:45 p.m. Bloomfield Cemetery, Bloomfield, Nebraska.
