Roger A. Joachim

Roger A. Joachim, 75, of Agar, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Pierre.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor David Otten presiding.

Burial will follow in the Onida Cemetery. Visitation will be one-hour prior to the service at the church.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Roger’s arrangements. www.familyfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Joachim as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

