Roger Lee Gathman, 78
Roger Lee Gathman was born July 13, 1942, at Hand Hospital in Hartley, Iowa. He was the eighth child of 10 born to William and Alice (Muilenberg) Gathman. He attended country school until the eighth grade, then graduated from Hartley High School in 1960.
After high school, Roger worked for Everly Cooperative Elevator and the Honeybee Corporation in Everly, Iowa. In 1965, he began working for Hoper’s Machine Shop in Hartley. He purchased the business from Bob Hoper in 1975 and operated it until he retired in 2006. In addition to his work at the shop, Roger found success fishing the PWT and NAWA walleye tournaments from 1990 to 2001.
In February 2000, he married Lory Swanson, the love of his life. They lived in Hartley until moving to Pierre, South Dakota, in 2015 to enjoy the rest of their lives together, overlooking the prairie and the Missouri River.
Roger enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards with the guys at the Legion, and spending time with grandchildren and family. He was a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pierre, South Dakota.
On Saturday, November 7, 2020, Roger passed away at the age of 78, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Alice Gathman; sisters: Billie Riedemann, Lois MacDowell, Jean Graves and Pat Brigham; brother, Robert Gathman; brothers-in-law: Irv Reidemann, Bill MacDowell, Orville Brunk, Max Graves, Robert Hoffman and Bruce Brigham; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Gathman.
He is survived by his wife, Lory; step-children: Mark (Lynette) Recher, Beth (Rick) Sweeney, and Wenda Recher; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters: Peggy Brunk and Sandra Hoffman; brothers: Douglas Gathman and Larry (Terri) Gathman; sisters-in-law: Doris Gathman and Lanette Bates; brothers-in-law: Larron (Cheryl) Swanson and Lance (Nancy) Swanson; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements will be handled by the Hartley Funeral Home with interment at Pleasant View Cemetery in Hartley, Iowa. Memorials may be sent in care of the Hartley Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.