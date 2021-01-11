Roger Lee Parsons, 72

Roger Lee Parsons died at his home in Pierre, South Dakota, on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at the age of 72.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021, at New Life Assembly of God church in Pierre. Visitation will take place for one hour prior to the service. The memorial service can be viewed via live stream at the top of Roger’s obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Roger was born on May 7, 1948, to Frank and Berdyne (Peterson) Parsons in Philip, South Dakota, and was named after his maternal grandfather J. Roger Peterson. He grew up on the family farm in Milesville, South Dakota, attending grade school at Hardingrove School just down the road. He graduated from Philip High School in 1967.
Roger’s passion was hunting, fishing, reloading, making knives and sitting around strumming his guitar and singing. As a young boy, he spent most of his time in the Cheyenne River breaks tracking coyotes and bobcats. He worked and lived in Montana in his early adult years, marrying Nancy Ek in 1972 in Whitefish, Mont. He returned to South Dakota to work for Jim Bradley on the White Thunder ranch in Haakon County. He purchased the A&W drive-in in Pierre in the 1970s. His beautiful daughters Wendy Lynn and Amy Elizabeth were born during that time.
He later moved to Sturgis, S.D., where he worked as a deputy sheriff for several years. He returned to Pierre to work as a correctional officer in the women’s prison, where he worked until he retired. He met and married his life love Terri in 2003. He was her cowboy and he called her his queen. Roger was a gentleman in every sense of the word. He always looked sharp in boots and a hat. He enjoyed reloading shells and was very skilled in crafting one-of-a-kind knives. He loved being on the water in his boat with his fishing pole.
Roger always knew those few people he could count on for friendship, and he cherished those moments he spent time with Aaron Fuller, Aaron Miller, John Hight, Harlan Bruckner, Chuck Anderson, Steve and Amanda VanderPlaats and Chen and Cindy. You made his time on this earth so meaningful.
Besides his friends, Roger is survived by his wife Terri of Pierre; children Wendy of Plymouth, Minn.; Amy (Fred) Gray of New Hope, Minn.; Cory White, Dickinson, N.D.; RoxAnn Miller (Geoff Giles), Kiowa, Colo., Rick White (MaryAnn Monroe) and Lori Schumacher of Pierre along with grandchildren Makaylah, Myah, and Miles Gray, Tyler Cunningham, Gabriel Miller, Hayden Giles, Jadyn Schumacher, Justice, Jordyn and Jocelyn West as well as Connor and Colin White, brother Doug Parsons of Rapid City; sister Brigitte (Bruce) Brucklacher of Philip; nephews Cody and Kelly Parsons of Rapid City; and niece Skye and nephew Gavin Brucklacher of Philip.
