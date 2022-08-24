Roger Wayne Bamsey

Roger Wayne Bamsey, 81, of Rapid City, SD, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Monument Hospice House, Rapid City. At Mr. Bamsey’s request, no services will be held. A private interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery, Howard, SD.

