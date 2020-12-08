Ronald Duane Rivenes, 80
Ronald Duane Rivenes, 80, of Onida, died November 23, 2020 at the Denver Airport due to a fatal heart attack. He will be laid to rest at alater date with close friends and family.
Ronald Duane Rivenes was born July 1, 1940 to Ronald C. and Ruth G. Rivenes at the family farm at Harrold, S.D. Ronnie was the first son and third child. Ronnie worked on the farm while attending school. Ronnie joined the U.S. Navy in 1958 serving on the USS Midway in the boiler room. After being honorably discharged in 1962, he returned to South Dakota and started his family. To this union, three children were born, Kenny, Dennis and Vicki. However, the light of his life came later in life when his grandson, Kenden Ronald, was born in 2003.
Ronnie married his wife, best friend and partner of 56 years, Janet Rae Morford on September 24, 1962. They made their home in numerous places where Ronnie ran gas stations and worked on vehicles. Close friends were made in all these towns, including Harrold and South Shore. In 1967, Ronnie took a job as a shop manager at Sapp Brothers in Omaha, Nebraska.
In 1975, Ronnie was given the opportunity to take over his Father’s farming operation, which he jumped at and the family returned to Onida, South Dakota, where they resided until his death. Ronnie and Jannie farmed side-by-side for over 40 years, until their health would no longer allow them to do what they loved. Ronnie also ran a machine/welding shop during the last years at the farm. This is also where Ronnie taught Kenden everything he needed to know about motors and a lot of other stuff. Those two were always working on something. Ronnie and Jannie sold their farm and moved into town in 2017. Of course, Ronnie had to put up the biggest shop in town, so he could continue to work on his Model A and Model Ts.
Thankful for sharing Ronnies life are his daughter Vicki and grandson, Kenden, brother and Irish Twin, Larry Rivenes of Hayward, Wis. and sister, Susan Hager of Deadwood, S.D. Ronnie was preceded in death by his wife, Janet in 2019; sons, Kenny in 1983 and Dennis in 2014; sisters: Bonnie Winkler, Peggy LaFave, Ginger Wager and Kay Mikkelsen and little brother Tommie, along with his parents, Ron and Ruth Rivenes.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
