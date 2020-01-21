Celebration of Ron’s Life:

Ronald Mark Olson, 56, of Waubay, SD, passed away in Watertown, SD.

A Celebration of Ron’s life will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Cornerstone United Methodist Church in Watertown.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Cornerstone United Methodist Church.

Burial will be at Egeland Lutheran Cemetery in Waubay.

Arrangements by Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel.

