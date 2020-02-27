Ronald Olesen, 75
Ronald Olesen, 75, of Pierre, died on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 3rd at 11:00am at the Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre.
Ronald James Olesen was born on January 28th, 1945, in Sioux City Iowa to Jim and Merle (Simpson) Olesen. Ron’s family moved to Pierre where he grew up and attended school. Ron was a crop duster for 25 years, serving many locations in the area.
Ron is survived by his wife Rosie; two stepsons Travis and Vince; two step grandchildren Olivia and Owen. He was preceded in death by his former wife Diana, daughter Brandi and his sons Jimmy and Justin.
Memorials can be directed to Avera at Home Hospice in Pierre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.