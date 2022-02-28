Ronald “Ron” Leidholt
Ronald “Ron” Leidholt, 59, of Pierre died unexpectedly in Sioux Falls on Thursday, February 24th. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1st, at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre with a funeral service to be held on Wednesday, March 2nd, at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church. For those unable to attend the services, they will be live streamed on Ron’s obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Ron was born on September 11th, 1962, to Jerome and Shirley (Wittler) Leidholt in Pierre. He grew up and attended school in Pierre, graduating from high school in 1981. After graduation he attended Mitchell VoTech (now Mitchell Technical Institute), graduating in 1985.
During high school, he met the love of his life, Cari Jorgensen, and they were united in marriage in Pierre at the First United Methodist Church on June 16, 1984. To this union three boys were born – Lukus, Sam, and Ben.
They made their home in Pierre where Ron worked first for Leidholt McNeely and Leidholt, then the South Dakota State Lottery, and finally at UPS. Ron was very active in his sons’ lives, whether coaching their teams or attending their sporting events and activities. He loved sports and coaching and was always trying to make sports a learning opportunity about life with the athletes he worked with.
He was active in the Lions Club, Legion Post 8 Baseball, and coaching for Pierre Fastpitch Softball. He loved spending time with his family and grandkids. He enjoyed outdoor activities and especially the time he spent tooling around the Black Hills in his side-by-side with Cari.
Ron is survived by his wife, Cari, of Pierre; his sons Lukus (Brittany) of Herreid, SD; Sam (Ashley) of Minnetonka, MN; Ben and his girlfriend Stacey of Sioux Falls SD; grandkids Eily, Hazel, Jarrett, Jaelynn, AJ; brother Ken (Johna) of Pierre; father- and mother-in-law Rick and Carolyn Jorgensen of Ft. Pierre; sister-in-law Kendra (Doug) Vieweg of Queidersbach, Germany. He is also survived by his stepmother, Corrine Leidholt of Mission, TX; stepbrothers TJ (Jamie) Wiebe of Northfield, MN; Troy (Jeri) Wiebe of Pierre; Trevor (Amber) Wiebe of Ft. Pierre; and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Jerry Leidholt and Shirley Leidholt.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials be made to the Ron Leidholt Memorial Fund at American Bank and Trust (700 E Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501; 605-224-9233). These funds will be gifted to Pierre Girls Fastpitch Softball in Ron’s memory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.