Rory Blair, 68
Rory Blair, 68, of Fort Pierre, SD, died Friday, April 3rd, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre.
Rory was born December 10, 1951, to Earl and Vivian (Downs) Blair in Huron, SD. He grew up in Huron until 1960 and then Pierre until 1965 when he went to Prescott, AZ. He returned to the Pierre area in 1972. He married Sharon Anderson in Pierre on March 3, 1979. Over the years he was self-employed and also worked at the Ramkota Best Western as a bellman. He was known for his driving tours and information about the Pierre area. Returning visitors would often request him. Rory enjoyed woodworking, crossword puzzles and traveling.
Rory is survived by his wife Sharon, children: Wendy Blair, Christopher Blair, Jory Blair, Kael (Jenny) Blair, Joel (Molly) Blair, Aurora Blair, Shane Artz and Seth (Gwen) Artz, brothers; Randall Blair, Todd Nelson and Kerry Nelson, sisters; Connie Blair, Colleen Dryden, Carla Boyle, and Angie Knigge, and his step mother Judy Blair.
Rory was preceded in death by his parents Earl Blair and Vivian Nelson.
Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com
