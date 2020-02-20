Rosalinda “Linda” Nye, 64
Linda Nye passed away unexpectedly at her home in Sturgis on January 21st at the age of 64.
Linda was born in Sheridan, Wyoming, on January 3rd, 1956. In 1959, after living with her maternal grandparents in Mount Pleasant, Utah, her mother married Claus Kuehl and they moved to Rapid City. Linda was a “rambling rose” from the time she was a little girl and was known to venture off down the street unattended on more than one occasion. The family moved to Sturgis and eventually to Pierre where she attended school.
She met the love of her life, Alan Nye, upon his return from service in Vietnam and they were married soon thereafter. Although separated by circumstances, choices and time, he remained her one true love and they were reunited in 1979. They were in the midst of moving back to Pierre to start their life as a family when Alan died tragically in a work accident leaving Linda a widow at age 24 with two young children.
Linda was a force and did not let life bring her down. She was a hard worker and held several bartending and cleaning jobs to provide for her family. It is safe to say that Linda “lived” each day on her terms.
Linda was known for her amazing artistic talent, whether it was her drawings that she made into Christmas cards, the amazing bead work earrings or for her ability to french braid hair.
Linda spent time living in Colorado, Iowa and Southern California but was most at peace when she was in the Black Hills.
Linda loved her animals, Sapa, Fat Cat and Tiger. We are certain they are missing their evening routine of perching on her lap while drifting off to sleep watching TV and are grateful that they were quickly adopted by family and friends. She loved horses and missed having one.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Charley Nye and her granddaughter Kelsey of Pierre, SD, son, Vincent (Alisa) Joyce and three grandchildren, Everett, Reid and Gray; sisters Terry Sandoval of Sacramento, Lisa (Eric) Paul of Keller, Texas and brother, Curt (Cindy) Kuehl of Pierre, SD.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Audrey and Claus “Cam” Kuehl, her maternal grandparents, Frank and Cecil Swensen and Ada Bloxom, and her paternal grandparents, Claus and Hazel Kuehl.
A celebration of her life and a display of her art and beadworking has been set for March 28th at 1:00 p.m. at the Moose Lodge in Fort Pierre. Please bring your best “Linda” story or photos to share.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.