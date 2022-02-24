Purchase Access

Rosemary Maher

Rosemary Maher, 82, was born on April 19, 1939. She passed away on Feb. 23, 2022 in Spearfish, South Dakota.

Funeral mass will be on Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lead, South Dakota. Send condolences to www.kinkadefunerals.com.

