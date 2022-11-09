Rosemary Nelson

Rosemary Nelson, age 89, of Ramona, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 14th, at St. William Catholic Church, Ramona with Father Chester Murtha as the Celebrant. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 4 p.m. followed by a Rosary. Visitation will continue on Monday one hour prior to mass. Burial will be in St. William Cemetery, Ramona. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. Memorials are preferred to St. William Cemetery Fund, 201 Pearce Ave., Ramona, SD, 57054.

Service information

Nov 13
Visitation
Sunday, November 13, 2022
2:00PM-4:00PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Nov 13
Prayer service
Sunday, November 13, 2022
4:00PM-4:15PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Nov 13
Rosary
Sunday, November 13, 2022
4:20PM-4:40PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Nov 14
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, November 14, 2022
10:30AM-11:30AM
St. William's Catholic Church
120 W. 3rd St.
Ramona, SD 57054
