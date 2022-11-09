Rosemary Nelson, age 89, of Ramona, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 14th, at St. William Catholic Church, Ramona with Father Chester Murtha as the Celebrant. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 4 p.m. followed by a Rosary. Visitation will continue on Monday one hour prior to mass. Burial will be in St. William Cemetery, Ramona. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. Memorials are preferred to St. William Cemetery Fund, 201 Pearce Ave., Ramona, SD, 57054.
Rosemary Rensch was born to Emanuel and Mary (Kehrwald) Rensch on June 25, 1933, in Madison, SD. She was the first of nine children, four boys and five girls. Rosemary is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Robert and William; and by an infant son Daniel. She is survived by her children Joseph (Mary), Rita (Mark) Clarke, John (Deana), James, Rebecca (Kenji) Loveland, Jesse, Renee Brazil, Justin, Jay, and Jered (Sarah); 17 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; brothers James and Louis and sisters Kathleen (Paul) Floris, Janice Rensch, Margaret "Peggy" Montoya, and Cecelia Day.
