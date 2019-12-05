Rueben Niehoff, 101
Ruben Niehoff, of Onida, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30am, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Onida, SD. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date.
Ruben Erwin Frank Niehoff was born September 6, 1918 in Sioux City, Iowa to Carl and Agnes (Wedemeier) Niehoff. Ruben completed eight years of education before going to work as a general farm hand.
In March 1942 Ruben was inducted into the US Army. He served overseas for two years and nine months where he saw service in Algeria, French Morcero, Tunisia, Sicily, Rome, Southern France, Rhineland and Central Europe. He was honorably discharged on October 19, 1945. After his discharge Ruben came to Onida where he met Agnes Goosen. They were married on September 7, 1947. They made Onida their home where they had two children, a son Richard and daughter Ramona.
Ruben was a member of the Onida American Legion, The Onida Fire Department and served on the Onida City Council.
Ruben is survived by his wife, Agnes, son in law Jerry Weischedel, daughter-in-law Lori Niehoff, three grandsons: Jeremy, Brian and Kevin and three great grandchildren: Landen, Ruben and Esmee. Ruben was preceded in death by his son Richard, daughter Ramona (Weischedel), his parents, and seven brothers and sisters.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.