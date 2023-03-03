Russell Beck
Russell passed peacefully from this earth into the presence of his Savior Jesus Christ on February 26, 2023, at the age of 89 years.
To plant a tree in memory of Russell Beck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Russell passed peacefully from this earth into the presence of his Savior Jesus Christ on February 26, 2023, at the age of 89 years.
Russell was born to Perry and Stella Beck in Greenburr, Pennsylvania. After high school, Russell joined the Air Force in 1953. While stationed at Ellsworth AFB near Rapid City, SD, he met the love of his life and future wife, Betty Lebeda.
Betty and Russell were married on December 22, 1956, and to this union were born four children: Bernard, Bernadine, Darsey and Robin. Upon concluding his 10 year stint in the Air Force the couple settled in Murdo, SD, where they raised their children and remained until Russell retired in 1995.
Russell’s time in Murdo was busy with work and community activities. During his time there, he worked for many local contractors, helped construct the interstate highway (I-90), worked as a lineman on the Milwaukee Road railroad, and was a mechanic for the SD Department of Transportation at the DOT Maintenance Shop in Murdo.
Russell had a Lifetime membership in the American Legion, and also belonged to the local Chapter of the VFW, and the Lions Club. He was a member of the Murdo Community Bible Church where he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior. Russell was an accomplished deer and elk hunter and looked forward to hunting season every year. He enjoyed spending time with friends and relatives, playing cards and swapping stories. He loved working in his yard, and was also an excellent shade tree mechanic, often helping friends and relatives fix their car problems. Russell and Betty loved to travel both locally and nationwide. They would take day trips around the community and state, and travelled extensively around the country to California, Oregon, Michigan, Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska and Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania was the trip Russell looked forward to most, spending 3 to 4 weeks every fall in the Keystone State visiting relatives and friends.
Upon retirement Russell and Betty moved to Pierre, where they enjoyed community and church activities at the Grand Avenue Wesleyan Church and the Community Bible Church.
Russell will be remembered for his quick-wit and sense of humor, and for his willingness to help others at a moment’s notice. He was a loving and faithful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many.
Russell is survived by his children Bernadine (Randy) Headley of Kennebec; Darsey (Sharada) Beck of Riverside, CA; and Robin (John) New of Pierre; his grandchildren Amanda Headley, Jessica Headley, Nicholas (Steph) Headley, Perri (Corwynn) Casem, Delaney Beck, Griffin Beck and Sophia New; and great-grandchildren Omari, Johnnie, Daxton and Benson; one sister Betty Long of Spring Mills, PA; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and great grand nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by Betty, his wife of 65 years, his son Bernard, his parents and four siblings.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, when Russell will be laid to rest in the Murdo Cemetery next to his wife, son and numerous relatives.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.