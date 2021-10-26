Russell Roy Albrecht
Our loving husband, father and grandfather, Russell Roy Albrecht, died unexpectedly due to illness at 3 a.m., Sunday, October 24, 2021, in ICU at St. Mary’s in Pierre, SD. Graveside services will be held at 11 am Mountain Time, Monday, November 1, 2021, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD, with full military honors. A reception immediately following the graveside service will be held at the VFW Club in Deadwood, SD.
Dad grew up in Lead, SD, surrounded by family and friends. He met Constance Sandidge at his high school job, the A & W; they were married and had two daughters, Teresa and Amy. He served in the US Navy and later returned to Lead. He then worked for BH Power and Light for 30+ years before he retired.
He soon found retirement wasn’t for him and moved to Pierre to do a little more fishing. He found himself working at Walmart where he made many new friends. He first started in maintenance, then as a greeter, which he truly loved. Everyone that said, “Hi”, made his day.
He loved to fish and go bowling. He had a recent fishing venture with Jeff, Brent, and Mark where they limited in walleyes! Dad had so much fun with them! Dad also spent a lot of time taking others fishing, even if it meant he had to put new line on and buy extra lures. We all had our dollars to go fishing with him and he won several catching the first fish! He kept active in bowling on Wednesdays and Sundays with Mom, Teresa and Wayne. Teresa and Dad had a “friendly” competition, and he had a book to keep score.
He liked watching westerns, Raymond, and WWE with the women being his favorite. (Shame on you dad!) He liked to read and watch the wildlife out of his window. He fed the birds, pheasants, deer and squirrels. They would watch Dad to see when he would finish, I’m sure they miss him too.
Family was always important to Dad. We enjoyed lots of family meals and games together. He didn’t like technology, so we spent a lot of time playing pinochle, whist, fast track and crib. We made him play Mexican Train even when he didn’t like to! His grandchildren meant a lot to him, and he loved all three very much! Mom tells the story of Dad babysitting Ceara and Derik. They were fighting and got a spanking. Ceara kept telling Grandma that it was an “accident” that Grandpa spanked them; she didn’t want her grandpa in trouble with Grandma. He never complained and that was a big accomplishment living with Mom aka “The Boss.” He had his hands full with all of us! Derik loved playing crib and fishing with him. Grandpa always had time to listen to Derik’s music and watch him skateboard. Garrett loved his grandpa and followed in his footsteps joining the US Navy. Garrett and Grandpa finally found something they could talk about, and a bond grew between them these last few months.
We were all lucky to have him! Dad, it’s not goodbye, it’s see you later!
Russell is survived by his wife, Constance “Connie” (Sandidge) Albrecht; his children, Teresa (Wayne) Klima of Ft. Pierre, Amy (Justin) Denton of Rapid City; brothers Jeff (Cecilia) Albrecht, William (Elaine) Albrecht; sisters Jane Ann (Jose) Albrecht, Kathy Jensen; sister-in-law Rhonda Albrecht, three grandchildren; Ceara Klima, Derik Albrecht, Garrett Albrecht, and numerous aunts and uncles.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Milbert and Velma (Muhlbeier) Albrecht; his brother Dale; brother-in-law Roger Jensen; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Memorials can be directed to the VFW Post 5969.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.