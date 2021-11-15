Ruth Leidholt, 90, of Pierre, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021. A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Feigum Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, November 19, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church with interment following at Riverside Cemetery. Her service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
Ruth Alma Leidholt was born July 3, 1931, at Bancroft, SD, to Henry and Alma Dirksen. Ruth was raised on the family farm near Bancroft and attended Bancroft schools graduating in 1949.
Shortly after high school, Ruth moved to Pierre, SD, where she was employed by the State of South Dakota. It was in Pierre that she met and married the love of her life, Rueben Leidholt, on January 3, 1951.
Ruth was employed by the State of South Dakota for over 40 years. Ruth was a member of Faith Lutheran church for over 70 years where she was active in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. Ruth was known for her sewing and crocheting skills and especially loved making gifts for babies and young children.
Ruth was also known for her baking ability, in particular her pies and caramel rolls. She contributed countless meals and baked goods over the years to potlucks, funerals, bake sales, and Faith Lutheran’s country fair. Ruth volunteered for the St. Mary’s hospital auxiliary for many years. Most of all, she modeled Christ’s love to all who met her.
Ruth is survived by her sons Michael (Betty) Leidholt and James (Patty) Leidholt of Pierre, one step brother Leland Bennett of San Antonio, TX, grandchildren Stacy Leidholt of Maple Grove, MN, Michelle Leidholt of Lincoln, NE and Phillip Leidholt of Garretson, SD, along with four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband Rueben Leidholt, brothers Delbert and Merle Dirksen, her parents and her step mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church or the hospice organization of your choosing. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.