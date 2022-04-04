Ruth Downs
Ruth Downs, 92, of Pierre, passed away peacefully at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital on April 2, 2022. There will be a visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 8th, at Isburg Funeral Chapel, followed by a prayer service starting at 7 p.m. There will be a private family committal at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. For those unable to attend the service, it will be live-streamed on her obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Ruth was born during the Great Depression on April 18, 1929, in a house in Pierre. She was the youngest of four children. She grew up on a farm outside of Pierre. She attended country school (Pleasant View School) and graduated from Pierre High School in 1946.
She married the love of her life, Jim Downs, in June 1946. He had just been discharged from the Army. They moved to Kansas and worked on a farm for a few years but most of her life was spent in Pierre. Five children were born to this union: Jill, Jackie, Danny, Janie, and Mike. She was a devoted wife and a wonderful mother. Her family was her greatest pride and joy.
She faced many challenges in life with the most difficult being the loss of three of her children. Ruth was a strong, positive woman who enjoyed life. She had many close friends. She was always kind and a hard worker. She loved her job at Vilas Pharmacy for over 30 years.
After Jim died in 1984, she met another wonderful gentleman, Rol Kebach. They had 23 years of friendship and companionship. She would say she was grateful to have had the love of two wonderful men.
She was a seamstress and made a lot of clothes for her daughters and their dolls. She enjoyed dancing, playing cards, crocheting, ironing clothes, reading, listening to country music, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Lutheran Memorial Church, St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary, Pierre Senior Center, and the Ballroom Swishers Dance Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings; Jim Howard, Betty Kortan, and Harriet Greenwood; her husband Jim of 38 years, children; Jane, Jackie, and Mike, grandchildren; Dustin Downs and Chad Downs.
She is survived by daughter Jill (Damian) Prunty and son Dan (Barb) Downs; grandchildren Shane (Laura) Prunty, Sara (Cory) Tennant, Shaun (Jenny) Downs, Jason (Lacey) Downs, Sonia (Chad) Downs, Tami (Bob) McCauley, Ruthann (Casey) Peterson, and Jessica Downs. Fourteen grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and a very special friend (Mel Melzer) for the past five years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Countryside Hospice or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
“Grief never ends…but it changes. It’s a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness nor lack of faith.” Author Unknown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.