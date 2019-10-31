Sally Ehlers, 78

Sally Ehlers, age 78, of Midland, South Dakota, died on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. William Catholic Church in Midland.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, at St. William Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at the Midland Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.

