Sandra June Karst Foell, 69, of Pierre, SD, passed away September 6, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 13, at 2 p.m., at Lutheran Memorial Church.
Sandra Foell was born May 16, 1953, to Francis and Violet (Taylor) Karst in Browns Valley, MN. She grew up in Peever, SD, and graduated high school from Sisseton, SD. She married Dennis Foell in Peever, SD, on February 12, 1972.
Sandra and Dennis resided in Pierre where she worked for the State of South Dakota. She enjoyed traveling, playing bridge with her friends at the Senior Center, fishing, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Dennis; her mother Violet Karst; her daughter Stacy (Mike) Bartlett and their children Katie (Shay) and Jack; her son Matt (Heather) and their children Carter, Aidan, and Oliva; and son Jake (Vivian) and their children William and Ellie. She is also survived by siblings: Barb (Gary) Aadland; Vicki Kienow; Mark (Jean) Karst; Deb (Floyd) Hart.
She is preceded in death by her father Francis Karst, and her brother Michael Karst.
Memorials can be directed to the Helmsley Center, 801 E Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD, 57501 or the Pierre Senior Center Bridge Group, 401 W. Pleasant Drive, Pierre, SD, 57501.
To send flowers to the family of Sandra Foell, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.