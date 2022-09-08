Sandra Foell

Sandra Foell

Sandra Foell

Sandra June Karst Foell, 69, of Pierre, SD, passed away September 6, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 13, at 2 p.m., at Lutheran Memorial Church.

To send flowers to the family of Sandra Foell, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 13
Service
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
2:00PM
Lutheran Memorial Church
320 E Prospect Ave
Pierre, SD 57501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Load comments