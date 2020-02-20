Sandra “Kim” Hughes, 59
Sandra “Kim” Hughes, 59, of Pierre, died on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.
Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00pm on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Isburg Funeral Chapel, with a time for sharing beginning at 5:00pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre with burial to follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Ft. Pierre. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com
Sandra “Kim” Hughes, was born in Pierre, SD, on June 14, 1960, to Maurice and Kay Hughes.
Kim graduated from Ft. Pierre High School in 1978. She went to Capital University Center in 1980 to study Accounting I and II.
She married Donald J. Boe in 1980 and to this union, two beautiful children were born; daughter Darci Ann in 1983 and Daniel James in 1985. The highlights of Kim’s life were her grandchildren Tukker, Ava and Lyric.
At the time of her death, Kim was employed at Pierre State Radio Communications.
Kim took great pride in watching her son Dan wrestle. She loved football season and was an avid Chicago Bears fan. Kim also enjoyed reading, planting flowers and her beloved Dachshund, Peanut.
Kim is survived by her daughter Darci Ann Boe, son Daniel James Boe and grandson Tukker and granddaughters Ava and Lyric; three sisters, Carla Boe of Ft. Pierre, Kathy (Mark) Mayworm of Springtown, TX, and Teresa (Mark) Masteller of Ft. Pierre, and one brother, Todd (Kara) Hughes of Pierre; nieces and nephews, Derek, Darin and Dustin Boe, Staci And Shawn Mayworm, Jessica Loe, Benjamin and Emily Hughes, and Marli and Morgan Masteller; aunts and uncles, Merlin and Hazel Hughes, Sandra Phillips, Dixie Sloan, Rhonda and Art Jiron, Dennis and Dana Hubbard, Bonnie and Merle Libner, and Donna Hughes, as well as numerous cousins, great nieces and nephews, and significant other Jay L. Pearson, who lovingly called her “Shorty”, and special friend Glennis Pearson.
Kim was preceded in death by her parents Maurice and Kay Hughes; her grandparents Gerald and Mavis Hughes, Bud Hubbard and Marge Hubbard; uncles Dennis Hughes and Charlie Hughes; aunt Sheila Davis; cousins Kurt Phillips, Mitchell Davis and Marty Sloan.
