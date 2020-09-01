Sandra “Sandy” K. Leonard, 77, of Pierre, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will take place at 11:00am, Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Griffin Park Gazebo. Please bring a lawn chair. Her service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
Sandra K. Leonard was born July 11th, 1943, in Pierre, SD, to Frank and Velma (Keats) Novak. She was a strong and hard-working woman who raised and influenced 2 Daughters and 3 Grandchildren.
Grateful for having shared in her life are her two daughters: Denyse and Laura Olson, granddaughters: Danielle Olson and Jynelle Chamberlain and great grandchildren: Rhyder, Mackinzie and Maverick. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Velma Novak, sisters Linda Styles, Mary Bingen and Betty Palmer, brothers Hank and William Novak their and grandson Christopher Chamberlain.
A full life story is available and condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
