Scott Klemann, 67

Scott Anthony Klemann, 67, of Fort Pierre, S.D., left us on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Scott was born August 25, 1953 to Tony and Marge (Winkler) Klemann in Pierre, S.D. He grew up in Fort Pierre with his four siblings. He attended Stanley County High School and was a member of the Class of 1972. In 1978, Scott began his thirty-one-year employment for the city of Pierre working in the Street Department. He spent his winters complaining about pushing snow and his summers enjoying his cruises in the street sweeper, a job he continued to enjoy after retirement when he began working part-time for the city of Fort Pierre.
Scott married Candace Magee on July 14, 1979 in Pierre. He and Candace began their family, including Scott’s children, Kevin and Krista, in Pierre. There they raised three additional daughters, Misti, Kayla and Tarra. Scott became a member of the Moose Lodge in 1982. He enjoyed Friday nights with his buddies reminiscing about ‘the good old days’ and Saturday’s playing horseshoes and being the official Texas Toast maker during Steak Feeds. Sundays were for NASCAR, coffee and his recliner. Scott enjoyed traveling with his wife and family to car races near and far. More than anything he loved spending time at home with his family and trying to get all the newest riding lawn mowers, snow blowers or any other motorized toy he thought he needed at the time. Scott’s favorite title was being “Papa” to his grandson, Calvin. His highlight of 2020 was welcoming his newest granddaughter, Maylee Grace.
Scott is survived by his wife Candace, his children Kevin Klemann and Krista (Mark) Faller of Hettinger, N.D., Kayla Klemann (Brock Young) of Fort Pierre, S.D., and Tarra Klemann (Garick Ploog) of Spearfish, S.D.; grandchildren Devin Faller of Hettinger, N.D., Paris Ross of Rapid City, S.D., Calvin Grandon and Maylee Young of Fort Pierre, S.D.; brothers Jim Klemann of Fort Pierre, S.D., Larry (June) Klemann of Clear Lake, S.D., and Gary (Rhonda) Klemann of Choctaw, Okla.; as well as countless nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Misti Klemann; his parents Tony and Marge Klemann, sister Judy Hunt and nephew Shawn Klemann.
Visitation will take place Friday, December 4, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. Masks will be required for attendance. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre. The graveside service will be open to the public and will also be live streamed at the top of Scott’s obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. Following the service, a gathering will be held at the Moose Lodge in Fort Pierre.
