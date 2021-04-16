Scott Lynn Stabnow
Scott Lynn Stabnow, 62, of Pierre, SD, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 21st, at First United Methodist Church in Pierre. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM, Tuesday, April 20th, also at the Church, with a prayer service beginning at 7:00. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Pierre. The family requests that all in attendance wear a mask. For those unable to attend, the funeral service can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com at the top of Scott’s obituary page.
“Scotty” was born July 12th, 1958, to Richard “Dick” and Janice (Gerlach) Stabnow in Pierre. He attended Pierre schools and participated in wrestling, football and track, as well as Legion baseball and youth bowling. He graduated from TF Riggs High School in 1976 and has been an avid fan and supporter of Governor athletics ever since.
“Skeeter” worked as a courier for FedEx for 25 years until his retirement in March of 2020. He enjoyed bowling, golf, softball, pool, playing cards and any other game anyone would challenge him with. He served on the state and local bowling association boards of directors and was a Hall of Fame inductee at both levels. His bowling resume includes seven state tournament event championships and 35 perfect 300 games. His accomplishments and accolades in his other sports hobbies are also quite extensive, competing at the national level on numerous occasions.
Scott is survived by cousins: Steve (Jeanne) Gerlach of Tucson, AZ, Dan (Kathy) Gerlach of Pierre, and Patty Reeves of Sioux Falls, and their families. He is also survived by good friend Brian (Jami) Oakland and his family, and by countless others who were fortunate enough to call him a friend or teammate.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dick and Jan, paternal aunt Wanda McHenry, and maternal aunts and uncles Don and Cass Gerlach and Jim and Barbara Gerlach.
