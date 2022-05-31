Shane Donovan May 31, 2022 May 31, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Join our free daily newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SHANE DONOVANShane Donovan, 55, of North Platte, NE and formerly of Gettysburg, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, at his brother’s home in Gettysburg.A graveside service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Calvary Cemetery, Pierre. A celebration of life with family and friends will be held at Farm Island following the committal service.Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Shane’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net). To plant a tree in memory of Shane Donovan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gettysburg Shane Donovan Funeral Home Graveside Cemetery Luce Service Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Pierre eyes $30M downtown revitalization development Problem Solving Courts bring benefits, personal growth Kienholz narrowing college decision 'War Pony' brings Pine Ridge to Cannes Hughes County Land Transfers for May 9-13 Trappers to open season Thursday Locals excel at State Track Meet Energy shortfalls predicted for South Dakota, Midwest Down by the Old Missouri Hughes County Land Transfers for May 16-20 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
