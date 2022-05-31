SHANE DONOVAN

Shane Donovan, 55, of North Platte, NE and formerly of Gettysburg, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, at his brother’s home in Gettysburg.

A graveside service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Calvary Cemetery, Pierre. A celebration of life with family and friends will be held at Farm Island following the committal service.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Shane’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net).

