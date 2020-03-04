Sharon Eiesland, 79
Sharon Eiesland, age 79, of Edgerton, MN, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Pipestone County Medical Center in Pipestone, MN.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 9:30 AM at Faith Community Church in Pipestone. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10:30 AM at the church. Burial in OLD Woodlawn Cemetery, Pipestone.

Hartquist Funeral Home, Pipestone Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

