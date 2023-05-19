Sheila Bonrud

Sheila Marie (Flanagan) Bonrud passed away peacefully at home on May 17, 2023. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 22nd at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre with burial at Riverside Cemetery. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on her obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Sheila was born in Henry, SD on January 17, 1942 to Frank and Kathryn (Ralph) Flanagan. Sheila was the sixth child of nine. She grew up in Henry, SD until the eighth grade when the family moved to Egan, SD. Sheila was a proud Egan Bluejay cheerleader who gained the nickname “legs”.
Sheila had a varied career from selling real estate, working at the Falcon and Kings Inn Lancer Room, and working numerous positions in state government. She worked for six Governors and retired numerous times because she loved retirement parties. In her most recent position, she was a legislative assistant in the Governor’s Office helping track legislation.
Sheila was known far and wide for her culinary skills. Her caramel rolls, homemade bread, pies and goulash were regularly requested at family gatherings.
Christmas was Sheila’s favorite holiday. Kids and grandkids alike were “voluntold” at Christmas time with a bowl of frosting to be used on her spritz cookies. Her platters of Christmas goodies were anxiously awaited by many every year. The grandchildren had additional duties of delivering loads of Christmas gifts to the host house.
Sheila’s passion was her family – daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “Grandma Sheila” was known by many Stanley County and Pierre school athletes and coaches due to the baked goods she sent with her grandchildren on every out of town bus ride. It was not unusual for her to get requests for treats and she made a special effort to keep the treats peanut free so all could enjoy. Her second passion was playing barefoot golf. She always had a “do over” golf ball in her pocket.
Sheila leaned on her faith throughout her life. She was an active member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church where she was a member of the St. Michaels Band.
Sheila is survived by her daughters: Pam Bonrud, Lynne (Clark) Guthrie, Laurie (Eric) Gronlund and Paula Alexander; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren: Zachary, Cade (Tory), Karissa (Owen), Shelby, Halle (Michael), Kenzie (Alex), Ryan, Benjamin and Logan; sisters Lou Roby, Joan Haugen, Mary (Vince) Maag and a brother Ralph (Donna) Flanagan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Pat Brekke and brothers Steve Flanagan, Bill Flanagan and Jimmy Flanagan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the Stanley County or Riggs Booster Clubs.
