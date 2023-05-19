Sheila Bonrud

Sheila Marie (Flanagan) Bonrud passed away peacefully at home on May 17, 2023. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 22nd at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre with burial at Riverside Cemetery. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on her obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

