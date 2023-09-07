Sherman Monroe
Sherman Monroe Jr. passed away peacefully on Aug. 23, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Mountain time on Friday, Sept. 15 at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. For those unable to attend the services they will be live-streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
He was born to Sherman William Monroe Sr. and Francis Burnette on July 31, 1930, in Fairfax. He is survived by his wife, Vivian; his brother, Jim (Dorothy); his sisters, Dorla Fischer (deceased Bill), Dorothy Anderson (deceased Norm) and Phyliss Rohe (deceased Charlie); his daughter, Molly (Jim Kridel and family); grandkids, Charlotte Andres (Shawn and family), John Paine (Jessica and family) and Billy Monroe (Brianne and family); his step-daughter Kris Sailer (Craig and family) and step-son Dave Lowenstein (Jana and family); many nieces and nephews, friends and colleagues. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Rowna; his daughter Meloni; and brothers Robert (Gloria), Ken (Fern) and Richard (Joanne).
After growing up on the farm in Fairfax with four brothers and three sisters, Sherman entered the military, attended Huron State College on a basketball scholarship and graduated with a Masters in Education and worked in the Civil Service and sold the World Book Encyclopedia. This was quite an accomplishment since he was both dyslectic and color blind. His farmhouse schoolteacher called it a "backwards eye," and she spent many hours helping him learn to read and do math.
Early in his career, he taught school and sports, became the No. 1 World Book Encyclopedia Salesman in the U.S. and was school superintendent in Harrold, and ultimately became school superintendent in Fort Pierre, from which he retired.
Some of Sherm's best memories were from his time in the service. He entered the military on Sept. 21, 1951, and was sent to the 5th Infantry Division and Indiantown Gap Military Reservation, in Pennsylvania where he did his training. Many of his fellow platoon were sent to Korea, but Sherm was held back to train the next group of men coming in, after which, he received new orders to go to Fort Eustis, Virginia, where he and eight others were surveyors and map makers. This position got him moved to Washington, D.C., where he received Secret Clearance and worked in the Pentagon, then was given a special assignment — Exercise Desert Rock — in Nevada on April 15, 1953. Purpose of the assignment: "A" Bomb Test, Top Secret.
Regarding the "A" bomb test, he said: "We went into a long trench 4 feet deep with plenty of room. We were a nervous group of GI's waiting for the test time. Countdown time began. We huddled down as low as we could get with hands over our eyes. Bomb goes off, blinding light, loud explosion and debris flying over us. The ground actually shook us. It was scary. Some of us had Geiger counters. I had one and was asked to go as close as possible to ground zero. The distance from the trenches to ground zero was 1-2 miles. Being young my natural instinct was to get as close as possible. We were then called back to the trucks where we were swept off with brooms. Geiger counters were run over us to check if there was any radiation left on us. On Aug. 22, 1953, I requested a discharge for the purpose of attending college. End of military."
Because of impact of the radiation of the "A" bomb tests, the veterans involved have become known as Atomic Veterans. To learn more about these brave men go to: https://www.retroreport.org/video/atomic-vets/
After this short military career, he was teaching in Arlington when he got a letter from Job Service. They were looking for Recreation Directors to work on military bases. He was hired immediately, and he requested to go to Incirlike Air Base in Adana, Turkey. The next step was to get approval from his wife, Rowna, and their 2-year-old daughter, Meloni. They agreed.
His position was to design athletic programs for airmen and dependents as well as integrated Turkish activities. The whole family loved this assignment. During his time at Incirlike Air Base, he became good friends with Gary Powers who worked with Sherm on the athletic programs. Gary was shot down on May 1, 1960, by the Soviet Air Defense Forces while he was performing photographic aerial reconnaissance deep into Soviet Territory. Powers parachuted safely and was captured. Powers was released during a prison exchange for Soviet officer Rudolf Abel. (learn more about Gary Powers, in the movie "Bridge of Spies").
Sherman loved golf and was a member of the Pink Flag group at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre, an avid pool player at Lariat Lanes with his friends and was a founding member of the Jolly Boys, a group of high school friends who met once a year in Fairfax for fun and telling old stories for the 100th time.
Sherman will be remembered for his gift of making lifelong friends, being a great family man and always having a piece of advice. Some of the sayings his family treasures most are "you can go broke at a sale," "if you reach for the stars, you won't end up with a handful of dirt" and "always remember who you are."
Sherman, thank you for adding joy and love to our lives. You are missed very much, and we will all love you forever. Rest in peace.
