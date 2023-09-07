Sherman Monroe

Sherman Monroe Jr. passed away peacefully on Aug. 23, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Mountain time on Friday, Sept. 15 at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. For those unable to attend the services they will be live-streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.  

To send flowers to the family of Sherman Monroe Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 16
Memorial Service
Saturday, September 16, 2023
10:30AM
First Congregational United Church of Christ
123 N Highland
Pierre, SD 57501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Load comments