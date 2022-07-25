Shirley Doyle

Shirley Dean Doyle, 85, of Pierre, SD, passed away peacefully on July 21st, 2022 surrounded by her family at Avera St. Mary’s in Pierre. Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26th at Isburg Funeral Chapel followed by a Rosary and Wake service at 7 p.m. Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 27th at 10 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church with burial at Calvary Cemetery. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on her obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

