Shirley Doyle

Shirley Dean Doyle, 85, of Pierre, SD, passed away peacefully on July 21st, 2022 surrounded by her family at Avera St. Mary’s in Pierre. Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26th at Isburg Funeral Chapel followed by a Rosary and Wake service at 7 p.m. Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 27th at 10 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church with burial at Calvary Cemetery. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on her obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Shirley was born on August 5th, 1936 in Poplar Bluff, MO, to Wiley and Irene Crandell. Along with her sister Imogene, the family relocated many times for her father’s work building dams and highways across the US. They moved to Pierre in 1954, where she met the love of her life, Jerome Doyle.
Jerry and Shirley were married in May 1956 and were blessed with four children. Shirley worked for many years as business office manager at St. Mary’s Hospital and eventually started her own Radiology billing business until retiring in 1997. Not one to be idle, she held many additional jobs including owner of the Electric Beach, sales at JC Penneys, support staff at Rawlins Library, and working the snack bar at Hillsview Golf Course. As a lifetime member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Shirley was often found volunteering at church events. She enjoyed a road trip, a good game of dominos, and adding to her collections of books, music, teapots, birdhouses, Christmas décor, and photo albums.
Shirley’s main passion was certainly her family and friends. She loved a crowded table and there was always a dog by her side waiting for a snack. She was a caring and selfless soul. We know that she is happy and embraced by the love of those who passed before her — especially her husband Jerry, her children Catherine Doyle Holden and Timothy, and her parents.
Left to cherish her memory are her son Patrick of Sioux Falls; daughter Carin Hayn and her husband Larry of Pierre; seven grandchildren Bethany (Justin) Taylor and their children: Kaelee and Jacob Jerome, Jackie Schlaikjer, Mallory (Chris) Kudera and their son Isaac, Doyle (Nellie) Holden, Quinn (Erin) Holden and their sons Griffin and Ellis, Amanda Doyle and her sons Hendrix and Maddox, and Bridget Doyle and her children Steven and Stella; her sister Imogene Atkinson and husband Wesley, along with many nieces and nephews, and a countless number of life-long friends.
The Family would like to thank her amazing caregivers, especially Dr. Eldon Becker, Dr. Joe Villa, her nurses Matt, Amber, Anna & Katie. The loving care with which you perform your duties in difficult situations provides a gift of comfort for families like ours. Your work does not go unnoticed.
In lieu of flowers the family would welcome donations to Hospice, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church or a charitable organization of your choice in memory of Shirley.
