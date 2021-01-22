Shirley Eisnach, 84
Shirley Eisnach, 84, of Pierre died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, January 22nd.
Due to COVID-19, the family will be holding private services at this time, with a public service and celebration of life to be at a later date in the late summer or early fall.
Shirley Salmonson was born on August 28, 1936, at Estelline, South Dakota, to Einar and Mary (Anderson) Salmonson. She graduated from Estelline High School in 1954 and attended General Beadle State Teachers College for one year before teaching in a rural school near Estelline. After another year of college, she taught in Hector, Minnesota.
On June 8, 1958, she married Dennis Eisnach in Estelline, South Dakota. Three daughters (Danna, Denette, and Darla) were born to this union.
After living one year in Oceanside, California, Dennis and Shirley returned to South Dakota, where Dennis began his career on the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Shirley taught at Canyon Lake and Meadowbrook Schools in Rapid City. After the family moved to Pierre in 1970, Shirley and the girls spent a summer in Spearfish, where Shirley completed her BS in Education degree in 1974. Shirley taught sixth grade at McKinley, Lincoln, and Washington Schools in Pierre and finished her teaching career as an eighth grade English teacher at PJHS in 1995.
Shirley did all the “mom” jobs….Girl Scout leader, 4-H Leader, Sunday School teacher, room mother. She was also the “mother” to two foreign-exchange students (Suzanne Trauffer of Switzerland and Layza Araujo from Brazil) for two years.
Through the years, Shirley was a member of many organizations, often serving as a state officer or committee member. Among them were League of Women Voters, S.D. Peace Officers’ Auxiliary, Women’s Investment Group, SD AARP, and Red Hatters. At the time of her death, Shirley belonged to the S.D. Retired School Personnel, Pierre Area Retired School Personnel, and SDEA-Retired, having served as an officer in both state organizations. She was the first volunteer Executive Director of SDRSP. Shirley was initiated into the P.E.O. Sisterhood in Rapid City in 1969. Upon moving to Pierre she was a member of Chapters BJ and Chapter CS which she helped charter. She has been a dedicated and active member of P.E.O. for 52 years. Shirley was a member of the Oahe Presbyterian Church, where she was an ordained elder. In 2007 she received the Florence Krieger Award from the SD Retired Teachers’ Association. She and Dennis received the SD AARP Andrus Award for Community Service in 2007 and the PACO Award for Outstanding Volunteers in 2011. Since the beginning of Medicare Part D, Shirley has been a SHIINE volunteer, assisting many people with their prescription drug insurance.
Family was most important to Shirley, however. She and Dennis hosted all the grandchildren annually for a week of “Cousins’ Camp” for more than 20 years. The school teacher in her took over when it was time to plan the event. In later years, they just enjoyed watching the interactions of their grandchildren….the eight biological and the six international adoptees. Most recently she delighted in her great-granddaughter, Maleah Joy Becker. They were all her pride and joy.
Survivors include her daughters Danna (Stan) Nesler, Shorewood, Wisconsin; Denette (Dave) Becker, Pierre; Darla (Keith) Wrage, Mankato, Minnesota, 14 grandchildren: Nicholas and Frannie Nesler; Taylor (LaTora), Tanna, Kaylee, Frank, Vick Becker; Tate, Ty, Tage, Tava, Trace, Tessa, Tad Wrage, 1 great grandchild: Maleah Becker, brother Einar (Linda) Salmonson, Estelline; sister-in-law Diana Kidder, Bloomington, Minnesota, nieces and nephew.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis, parents Einar and Mary, her brother Stanley, and her sister-in law and brother-in-law Merlaine and Dean Eisnach.
This obituary was written and corrected by the beloved English teacher, Mrs. Eisnach. The family wishes for memorials to be directed to scholarships funds: P.E.O. Chapter CS of Pierre or a fund to be established at T.F. Riggs Senior High School. Checks may be written to Denette Becker. Condolences and memorials can be sent to the family at 1800 Grandview Street, Pierre, SD 57501. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.