Shirley English, 95, of Pierre, previously of Salida, CO, passed away November 17, 2020.

Memorial Celebration of Life: 11:00am, Monday, May 17, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church. Also can be viewed live at www.feigumfh.com*.

Inurnment: 2:00 pm (MNT), Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery in Salida, CO.

