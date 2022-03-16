Shirley Hinzman
Shirley Hinzman died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Edgewood Senior Living in Pierre, S.D., surrounded by her eight children, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, March 18, 5:30-7 p.m. CDT, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre, 123 N. Highland Ave., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. CDT, Saturday, March 19, at the church, followed by interment at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. Guests are welcome to join the family for a luncheon at the church following the interment. A live stream of the funeral can be viewed on the church’s Facebook page (search First Congregational United Church of Christ Pierre) and www.feigumfh.com.
Shirley Irma Mader was born June 28, 1925, at the family home near Firesteel, S.D., to Clarence and Anna (Van Brocklin) Mader. She joined twin sisters, Irene and Ione, and was followed by brother Charles and sister Anna Delores. The family moved to Parade, S.D., where Shirley helped her family farm and ranch. She graduated from Eagle Butte High School in 1942, then worked in Milwaukee during the war effort. She returned to Dewey County to teach in a country school, some of her students barely younger than her.
Shirley married Paul Hinzman on Sept. 11, 1948, in Parade. They began their family life on the Ziebach County ranch where Paul was raised before moving to Eagle Butte in 1952. They welcomed eight children over 17 years: Dean, Kenneth, Lorie, Les, Larry, Gary, Valerie and Leah. In addition to continuing the ranch operation, Shirley and Paul owned and operated Hinzman Hardware, Laundromat and Car Wash.
Shirley took a break from teaching to raise her children and help operate the family businesses. She returned to the classroom in the Eagle Butte school district as an aide. In 1982 at age 57, she earned her bachelor’s degree in education and was a full-time fifth grade teacher until her retirement in 1987.
She was a lifelong member of the Congregational United Church of Christ and an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Kensington Club/General Federation of Women’s Clubs. In 1996, she was named South Dakota Mother of the Year by the American Mothers Inc.
In 1995, Shirley and Paul moved to Pierre and built a new home where they welcomed their many friends and had memorable experiences with their grandchildren. The couple enjoyed traveling together, especially to visit their extended family from Maine to Alaska.
Shirley was known for her love and tender care of her family, extended family and all she embraced as family.
Shirley Hinzman is survived by her eight children and spouses, 18 grandchildren and spouses, 28 great grandchildren and six great, great grandchildren: Dean and Regina Hinzman; Brandon, Denea, Cash, Ireland, Teagen and Italy Hinzman; Robert, Brandie, Kameron, Tanner, Jennifer, Iain and Kyler Hinzman; Patricia, Chris, Zoe, Sean, Hannah, Norah and Oliviah Hummel; Kenneth and Wanda Hinzman; Andrea, Jeff, Emily and Julia Merrifield; Clint, Kristie and Josie Hinzman; Dani, Toby, Ladahlia, Millie, Baylynn and Emma Hook; Lauren, Travis, Kinslee and Dawson Davis; Kyle, Cindy, Garrett, Allie and Lexy Hinzman; Lorie, Roger and Joshua Steinhauer; Jeremy, Elizabeth and Dakota Steinhauer; Beth, Don, Signe and Henry Doten; Les and Faye Hinzman; Jacqui, Shane, Caleb, Gavin and Delaney Morel; Paul, Makayla and Josiah Belden; Larry, Melanie, Megan and Alexa (Vito Murillo) Hinzman; Gary, Sally, Austin, Christin and Heather Hinzman; Valerie and Rick Rowen; Leah, Steve, Claire, Natalie and Sarah Mohr; brother-in-law Steve Bellissimo and sister-in-law Lois Mader.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul in 2006, her siblings Anna Delores Mader, Irene (William) Stewart, Ione Bellissimo and Charles Mader; grandchildren Anna Mohr and Todd Belden; and great grandchildren Sadie and Aubrey Morel, and Jonah Hummel.
Memorials may be directed to the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 191 in Eagle Butte or Countryside Hospice in Pierre.
