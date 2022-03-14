Shirley Hinzman passed away on March 12, 2022, at Edgewood Senior Living in Pierre, S.D., surrounded by her eight children, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, March 18, 5:30-7:00 p.m. CDT at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre, 123 N. Highland Ave., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. CDT, Saturday, March 19, at the church, followed by interment at Riverside Cemetary in Pierre. Guests are welcome to join the family for a luncheon at the church following the interment. A livestream of the funeral can be viewed on the church’s Facebook page (search First Congregational United Church of Christ Pierre) and www.feigumfh.com.
Shirley Irma Mader was born June 28, 1925, at the family home near Firesteel, S.D., to Clarence and Anna (Van Brocklin) Mader.
She and her husband, Paul, raised their children Dean, Ken, Lorie, Les, Larry, Gary, Valerie and Leah in Eagle Butte, S.D., before moving to Pierre in 1995.
A full obituary will be published in a future edition. Memories can be shared with the family in care of Leah Mohr, 2841 Essex Road, Pierre, SD 57501, or at www.feigumfh.com.
