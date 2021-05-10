Shirley M. English
Shirley M. English, 95, of Pierre, South Dakota, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Avera-St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, May 17, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church. Her service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com. Burial will take place at 2:00pm (MTN), May 20, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery in Salida, CO. Shirley is survived by children Cheryl Peery, Char (Jim) Russell, Greg Dircks, and their families. Condolences may be conveyed to the family and a full obituary is available at www.feigumfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.