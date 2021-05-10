Shirley M. English 1

Shirley M. English, 95, of Pierre, South Dakota, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Avera-St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, May 17, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church. Her service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com. Burial will take place at 2:00pm (MTN), May 20, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery in Salida, CO. Shirley is survived by children Cheryl Peery, Char (Jim) Russell, Greg Dircks, and their families. Condolences may be conveyed to the family and a full obituary is available at www.feigumfh.com.

