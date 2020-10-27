Shirley Porch of Wanblee, South Dakota, died on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at her home west of Wanblee at the age of 82.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Stanley; daughter, Kari Porch; son, Matt (Cheryl) Porch; grandchildren, Travis (Nichole) Thompson, Tate (Maggie) Thompson, Melissa (Brett) Wilcox, Ty (BreeAnna) Thompson, Colby (Sarah) Porch; great grandkids; Tilden, Kahler, Riley, Braxton, Kyson, Cyrus, Parker, Hayes, Crayton, Kullen, Tripp, and Mason; her sisters, Barbara Toliver and Patty (Mike) Groven; sister-in-law, Patricia Porch; brother-in-laws, Ralph (Diana) Porch and Roger (Lois) Porch and; a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Kristi Thompson on March 8, 2002; brothers-in-law, Boyd Porch, Bob Toliver and Steve Jeffords; sister-in-law Carol Jeffords; and her parents-in-law.
A visitation took place from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, at the Kadoka Presbyterian Church with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Funeral services happened at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, at the Kadoka City Auditorium with Pastor Jesse Taylor officiating. Interment followed at the Kadoka Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the Kadoka Ambulance Service or the Kadoka Fire Department. Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka.
