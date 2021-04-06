Stacey Bartlett Schaefer
It is with great sorrow that we share that Heaven gained an angel on March 11, 2021, when Stacey Bartlett Schaefer peacefully left this world, surrounded by her family, for her Heavenly home.
Stacey was born on August 10, 1968, to Robert and Gloria (Christensen) Bartlett in Pierre, SD, and immediately brought joy and light to this world. She joined a brother, Mike, and soon after became a big sister to brother Matt. Stacey graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 1986, earned a B.S. in Occupational Therapy from Creighton University and Masters of Healthcare Administration from the University of South Dakota. Stacey enjoyed a career in Occupational Therapy for several years prior to a 20+ year successful career in health care: health care executive management, leadership, recruitment and consulting. She was especially proud of her career positions with Regional Health, Children’s Care Rehab and Hospital, and Onewest HealthCare Consulting, all in Rapid City, SD, and most recently Berardi Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale. AZ.
In 1991, Stacey married her high school sweetheart, Monty Schaefer. To this union, two beautiful daughters were born, Morgan and McKenzie. Stacey was a fiercely dedicated mom to her girls, raising them to be kind, generous and independent, and encouraging their academic and career success. She was incredibly proud of them and was their greatest cheerleader, suporter, mentor and role model. She made it her mission to support Morgan and Kenzie in their dreams of pursuing careers as Physicians Assistant and Medical Doctor, respectively. The hole left by her absence will be impossible to fill.
Stacey was proud of her warm and welcoming home and was gifted in filing it with family, friends, love and laughter. Stacey enjoyed golfing, scuba diving, traveling with her family and being a social butterfly. She always had a smile and a wonderful ability to make people feel special. She was very funny and loved being able to make people laugh and enjoy life.
Stacey was preceded in death by her father, Bob, her girls’ father, Monty Schaefer, her maternal grandparents LuVerne and Bernice Christensen, and her paternal grandparents Verne and Alyce Bartlett. She is survived by ther children Morgan and Trey Sauvage and Kenzie Schaefer, her mother Gloria, her brother Mike, his wife Stacy, and their children Katie and Jack, and her brother Matt.
Condolences can be sent to Morgan and Kenzie at: Morgan Schaefer, 735 Raymond Ave. Apt. #408, St. Paul, MN 55114 and Kenzie Schaefer, 1114, E. Adams St. #2, Tucson, AZ 85719.
A service and celebration of life will be held this summer in Pierre, SD, with details to follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.