Stanley Durston, 74, of Pierre, SD, died Monday, October 18, 2021, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, October 25th, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. His funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 26th, also at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. The funeral can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com and can be found in Stanley’s obituary.
Stanley was born on October 24, 1946, to Fred and Lillian (Button) Durston in Pierre. He graduated from T.F. Riggs High School. He joined the SD Army National Guard and served for a few years. He married Naomi Wohlwend and together they had two children: Cydni and Paul. Stanley worked at various places, including state dispatch and sharpening knives, but he was best known for his carpet cleaning and window washing business. He owned and operated the first Aero Dyna Kleen franchise for many years. Stanley met Arlinda Holzwarth at the solo parents group Halloween party in 1980. They have been together ever since.
In his early years he practiced Judo and Akido. Stanley had a passion for dancing. He especially loved country western dancing and taught lessons to hundreds of people. You could find Stanley and Arlinda on the dance floor any time there was live music. He also had a passion for flying. He obtained his pilot’s license. He owned an ultralight aircraft and a hot air balloon. He could be found doing presentations in Pierre as well as flying all around the country. Stanley’s call sign on the CB Radio was “Raven.” Stanley loved animals. He always had a dog by his side.
Stanley is survived by his special friend of over 40 years Arlinda Holzwarth, his children: Cyndi (Joe) Hammer of Pierre and Paul Durston of Arvada, CO, his grandson Brett Grow of Arvada, CO, and step-grandson Gabriel Hammer of Pierre. He was preceded in death by his parents.
