Steve McArthur, 71, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones in Pierre, SD.
He was a wonderful father and friend who will be deeply missed. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at New Life Assembly of God in Pierre.
Steven A. McArthur was born on March 7, 1949, to Raymond and Geraldine (Stokke) McArthur in Le Mars, Iowa. He is survived by his daughter, Rachel McArthur of Fargo, ND, son, Levi (Rachel) McArthur of Lafayette, CO, son, Jordan (Kendra) McArthur of Littleton, CO, and daughter, Sara McArthur of Pierre, SD, grandchildren; Madison Carter of Douglas, WY and Vincent McArthur of Littleton, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Rachel McArthur, 3155 49th St. S. #308, Fargo, ND, 58104. Condolences may be conveyed and a full life story is available at www.feigumfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.