Steven Likness Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 Updated Sep 5, 2023

Steven Likness, 66, of Pierre died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

Memorial visitation will be 6-7 p.m. with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Feigum Funeral Home in Pierre.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre.

Arrangements are with Feigum Funeral home of Pierre.
