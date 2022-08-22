Stuart 'Stu' Lynn Gronewoller
Stuart Lynn Gronewoller, 50, of Salina, Kansas, passed away peacefully at home, August 18, 2022, from a courageous battle with cancer.
Stu was born July 25, 1972 to Robert Gronewoller and Sharon (Malsbury) Gronewoller in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Born into a military family, Stu was a well-traveled youngster, moving to Long Island, New York as a toddler. Then, they moved back to the Midwest; Lincoln, Nebraska, Salina, Kansas and Grand Island, Nebraska, and Iowa City, Iowa.
Stu was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout, and enjoyed spending time with his cousins, hunting and fishing.
He graduated from Regina High School in Iowa City, Iowa and went into WIT in Sioux City, Iowa, where he graduated with a degree in Police Science.
He started a career in Loss Prevention in retail after graduation. After moving to Pierre, South Dakota, for a job with K-Mart, he met Amy Pickard in 1995.
Stu and Amy were married on September 19, 1998, in Jefferson City, Missouri.
They moved many times with his job to Omaha, Nebraska, Holland, Michigan, Spearfish, South Dakota, Sheridan, Wyoming, Meridian (Boise), Idaho, Downers Grove (Chicago), Illinois, and settling down in Salina, Kansas.
Stu loved riding his motorcycle, driving race cars, camping, boating, spending time with kids and making many great friends.
While in Salina, Stu enjoyed spending time with friends and had a lot of special kids in his life, including 2 exchange students, Vivi from Germany and Lea from Austria. He also was involved in Big Brothers/Big Sisters, where he met Payson and Amy’s little Trintity, who became a big part of his life. He also loved their 4-legged kids, Baxter, Blake, and Colby.
Survivors include his wife, Amy Gronewoller; father, Bob Gronewoller (Sheila) of Omaha, Nebraska; two brothers, Steve Gronewoller (Sheryl), of Topeka, Kansas; and Scott Gronewoller, of Grand Island, Nebraska.
He is also survived by nephews, Luke Gronewoller (Megan), Blaine Gronewoller (Mindy), Alec Pickard, Brecken Sundahl, Kelby Graves, Ben Fierro, Riley Graves; Nieces, Brandy Gray (Shaun), Kember Sundahl; Sisters-in-law, Lacy Pickard (Jason), Rachel Graves (Matt); many great nephews and nieces, step-father, Victor Allen, of Belleville, Kansas.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Allen; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Maxine Gronewoller; and maternal grandparents, Theo and Ila Malsbury.
Family will be present for visitation from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 22nd at Carlson - Geisendorf Funeral Home & Crematory in Salina, Kansas.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, August 23rd at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Salina, Kansas with Pastor David Strommen officiating.
Burial will follow at Gypsum Hill Cemetery Salina, Kansas.
Donations may be made to Salina AM Ambucs Breakfast Bandits or Salina Animal Shelter, in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio St., Salina, Kansas 67401.
To send an online condolence, visit www.carlsonfh.net or on Facebook.
The Capital Journal
(605) 224-7301news@capjournal.com
333 W Dakota Ave.
Pierre, SD 57501• Staff directory
