Susan Gail Green

Susan Green was admired and loved as a mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, Vietnam combat veteran, dedicated American Red Cross Volunteer Nurse, Houston advocate for crisis preparation and response, lifelong ELCA Lutheran member and caring human being who always wanted to make a difference. After a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s, she passed away peacefully with her family by her side and is now in Heaven.

