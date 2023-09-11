Susan Green was admired and loved as a mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, Vietnam combat veteran, dedicated American Red Cross Volunteer Nurse, Houston advocate for crisis preparation and response, lifelong ELCA Lutheran member and caring human being who always wanted to make a difference. After a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s, she passed away peacefully with her family by her side and is now in Heaven.
Susan was born to Robert and Marcella Leonard in Minneapolis and was raised in Pierre, South Dakota. She was preceded in death by her parents and survived by her husband, Ron Green; two sons, Nathan Green and wife, Julie, Patrick Green and wife Jenny Nalewicki; two grandchildren, Benjamin and Abigail Green; a brother, James and wife, Barbara; and two nephews, James and Robert. In addition to extended family members, Susan leaves behind a multitude of close friends across the country.
Susan was selected to attend the first class of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Nursing, University of Maryland undergraduate degree program in 1964 and graduated in 1968 with honors with a BS degree in nursing and as an active duty second lieutenant in the United States Army. Shortly after graduation she met and married her lifelong soulmate and husband of 54 years, Army Captain Ron Green, at Fort Benning, Georgia, in September 1968. They were a military family until retirement in August of 1993 and subsequent move to Texas.
After her departure from military active duty in 1972, Susan began a lifelong endeavor of volunteer service to help individuals and organizations in need. She was a tireless advocate for children in her 40 years of volunteer work. The American Red Cross Awarded Susan the “Clara Barton Honor Award” in 1997 for her leadership as the Houston wide area nurse volunteer of the year. Over the many years of volunteer work with different non-profit organizations, her focus was always to help others regardless of age, background or station in life. Susan had true compassion for all and treated everyone with kindness and respect. She was good at life and will be greatly missed.
Visitation is 12:30-2:30 p.m. (CT), Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, followed by a funeral service at 2:30 p.m. (CT).
