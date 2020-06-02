Susan Johnson, 50, of Pierre, SD, passed away at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre on Friday, May 29, 2020.
A family funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 10:00 am at the Vivian Auditorium in Vivian, SD. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. You can join the family via live stream starting at 10:00 am, by clicking on the video box at the top of Susan’s obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
You can also show support by taking part in our “Together In Spirit” option. Please email your name, a message of support to togetherinspirit@yahoo.com, and we will place it on a heart that will be attached to a chair at the service. The family will be able to read your heartfelt message and know that you are together with them in spirit.
Susan Lindquist was born on June 23, 1969 in Pierre, SD, to Gary and Nancy (Lebeda) Lindquist. She grew up in Vivian, SD, and attended Lyman County schools. After high school, she attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, SD, and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. After college, she resided in Pierre where she was first employed at Walmart, then working as an accountant for the State of South Dakota.
Susan’s daughter, Talia Johnson, was born in Pierre in 1995. Susan met Jared Jirsa in Pierre in 2001 and became his life partner for 19 happy years. Together, Susan and Jared welcomed a daughter, Isabel Jirsa, in 2007. She enjoyed various hobbies including cooking, interior decorating, taking walks and doing Sudoku puzzles.
Susan is survived by her life partner of 19 years Jared Jirsa of Pierre; her daughters, Talia Johnson of Brookings, SD, and Isabel Jirsa of Pierre; brother Lenny (Errica) Lindquist of Sioux Falls, SD; step-sisters Gloria Kummer and Sandy Baker, both of Mitchell, SD; and step brother Heath Bower; nieces and nephews; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Nancy and Gary Lindquist; and her beloved dog Lola.
Online condolences can be written at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
